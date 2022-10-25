Thermo Fisher Scientific Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:43 PM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.82 (-16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.91B (+6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward.
