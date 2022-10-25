Boston Scientific Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:46 PM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.14B (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BSX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward.
