LendingClub Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.32 (+24.62% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $294.82M (+19.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward revisions.
