3M (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday said the rising value of the U.S. dollar hurt Q3 sales and cut its guidance for the year because of currency effects and an uncertain economic outlook. The maker of products including Scotch tape and Post-It notes said the foreign-exchange rate for the dollar reduced sales by 5%.

The company reported a quarterly profit of $3.86 billion, or $6.77 a share, up from $1.43 billion, or $2.45 a share, a year earlier. During the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 3M finalized a merger of its food-safety business with Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Adjusted EPS that didn’t include a gain of $4.71 a share from divestitures came in at $2.69 a share, beating Wall Street’s estimates by $0.10. Sales slipped 4% from a year earlier to $8.62 billion, missing the consensus estimate by $100 million.

3M reduced its guidance for full-year sales and adjusted earnings. It forecast that 2022 sales will decline 3.5% to 3%, compared with an earlier estimate of a 2.5% to 0.5% decline. 3M said adjusted earnings will be in a range of $10.10 to $10.35 a share, down from its prior estimate of $10.30 to $10.80 a share.

The company predicted the stronger dollar will reduce sales by an estimated 4.5% for the year, compared with its prior estimate of a 4% decline in sales. The dollar has risen in value compared with other currencies amid the Federal Reserve's efforts to fight inflation by raising interest rates.

3M is continuing with a planned spinoff of its healthcare business, and faces a barrage of personal-injury lawsuits claiming the combat earplugs made by its Aearo Technologies unit were defective.

3M’s shares were little changed on Tuesday, falling less than 1% to $118.01. The stock has declined 34% this year, compared with a 20% drop for the S&P 500 index (SP500).

