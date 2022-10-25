IQVIA Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:50 PM ETIQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.38 (+9.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.54B (+4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IQV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.
