Discover Financial's (NYSE:DFS) increased its 2022 outlook for loan growth and net interest margin, but also sees operating expenses higher than its previous guidance, according to the credit card company's Q3 slides.

Loan growth is expected to rise in the high teens, percentagewise, from its prior guidance of growth in the low teens. Net interest margin is now expected to be "modestly" above the high end of its previous outlook for a 5-15 basis points increase from Q1 2022's 10.85%..

Credit quality appears to be holding up better than expected as Discover (DFS) expects a full-year net charge-off rate of 1.8%-1.9%, better than the previous range of 1.9%-2.1%.

It has made no change to its capital return plans. Its share repurchase program remains suspended as its internal investigation relating to its student loan service practices and related compliance matters continues.

Some of that upside is tempered by the outlook for higher operating expenses — now expected to increase in the high-single digits vs. mid-single digits, previously.

Discover Financial (DFS) stock has gained 4.0% in Tuesday early afternoon trading, as the stock market climbs for the third day on the expectation that the Federal Reserve may switch to smaller rate hikes starting in December.

The revised outlook suggests further PPNR (preprovision net revenue) upside on better NIM/loan growth, said Wolfe analyst Bill Carcarche in a note to clients.

Previously (Oct. 24), Discover Financial Q3 earnings trail consensus as credit loss provision rises