Group 1 Automotive Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:56 PM ETGroup 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $11.20 (+16.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.03B (+15.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
