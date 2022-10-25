The Aaron's Company rallies after BrandsMart acquisition boosts annual guidance

Oct. 25, 2022 12:57 PM ETThe Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

  • The Aaron's Company (NYSE:AAN) stock recorded a solid gain on Tuesday after the company raised full-year guidance and posted 31.2% growth in third quarter's revenue following BrandsMart acquisition.
  • Georgia-based lease-to-own firm said revenue reached $593.4M (+31.2% Y/Y) in Q3 2022, notching a beat from consensus estimate by $34.86M.
  • Aaron’s Business revenues were $412.9M (-8.7% Y/Y) primarily due to a 7.7% decline in same store revenues driven by a lower same-store lease portfolio size during the quarter, lower lease renewal rates, fewer exercises of early purchase options, and lower retail sales, the report read.
  • Lease portfolio size for the Aaron’s Business was $125.8M at quarter end, a decrease of 4.8%
  • BrandsMart's, big box consumer electronics retailer that AAN acquired earlier this year, revenue stood at $183.3M with adjusted EBITDA of $6.6M.
  • E-commerce revenue grew year-over-year by 11.1% at the Aaron's Business and by 18.0% at BrandsMart.
  • The Aaron's Company adjusted EBITDA was $35.2M, a decrease of 34.3% from a year-ago quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted to 10.3% from 14.8% in Q3 2021.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.31 missed by $0.42.
  • The group's adjusted free cash flow was $50.1M, an increase of $40.6M.
  • Raises FY 2022 Guidance: The Aaron's Company raised company's full-year revenue guidance to $2.23-$2.27B vs. consensus of $2.22B.
  • BrandsMart revenue is now forecasted between $550-$565M vs. prior guidance range of $545-$565M. That turns down Bank of America Securities' downgrade rating citing an expectation of guidance cut in BrandsMart segment as "demand has significantly worsened since April."
  • Aaron's Business revenue guidance sits at $1.68-$1.71B vs. prior outlook of $1.65-$1.71B.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to range between $160-$170M (prior: $150-$170M).
  • Capex anticipated between $105-$115M and adjusted free cash flow of $70-$75M for the full year.
  • Non-GAAP EPS to range within $1.90-$2.05 vs. consensus of $1.82.
  • AAN shares are up 27% on Tuesday to trade at $10.23.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.