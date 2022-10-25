Microsoft shares slip despite earnings, revenue topping forecasts

Oct. 25, 2022

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares dipped by 2% in after-hours trading Tuesday even as the software giant flexed its cloud-business muscles by reporting fiscal first-quarter results that surpassed expectations.

After U.S. stock markets closed, Microsoft (MSFT) said that it earned $2.35 a share on $50.1B in revenue for the quarter ending September 30. Wall Street analysts had forecast Microsoft (MSFT) to earn $2.31 a share on sales of $49.7B. During the year-ago quarter, Microsoft (MSFT) earned $2.71 a share on $45.3B in revenue.

Revenue from Intelligent cloud computing, including Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure and other cloud services, was the biggest piece of the company's revenue puzzle, and totaled $20.3, up 20% from last year's first quarter.

Productivity and business processes revenue, which includes Office commercial and consumer products and cloud services, rose by 9% from a year ago, to $16.5B, while revenue from what Microsoft (MSFT) calls more personal computing "decreased slightly" to $13.3B.

Microsoft (MSFT) didn't immediately give any forecasts for its fiscal second quarter, or the remainder of its 2023 fiscal year. The company said it would provide such information on a conference call later Tuesday afternoon.

Microsoft's (MSFT) results came amid what is seen as a crucial period for tech company earnings as concerns about inflation and the health of the global economy continue to weigh on investors' sentiments.

