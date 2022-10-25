Stifel Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 1:00 PM ETStifel Financial Corp. (SF)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (-12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (-5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
