Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 1:04 PM ETBlackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.67 (+6.3% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $143.16M (+21.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BXMT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward revision.
Comments