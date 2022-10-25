With results from Microsoft and Alphabet still to come after the closing bell, earnings news represented the key catalyst for individual stocks in Tuesday's midday action. This included General Electric (NYSE:GE) and HSBC Holdings (HSBC), which both dipped in the wake of their quarterly reports.

In other news, CVS Health (CVS) endured selling pressure after losing out on a contract. At the same time, PayPal (PYPL) advanced on a key win for its Venmo payments app.

Decliners

CVS Health (CVS) dropped on news that it has lost out on a major contract. The stock declined almost 4% in intraday trading.

The slide came after Centene (CNC) announced that it had granted its new pharmacy benefits management contract to the Express Scripts unit of Cigna (CI).

Looking to earnings news, General Electric (GE) showed weakness in midday action after the conglomerate missed expectations with its quarterly profit. The company also cut its EPS forecast for 2022. Shares dropped more than 1% on the news.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) represented another midday decliner, hurt by the release of its financial figures. Shares of the bank dropped 4% after the firm's profit contracted 40% from last year.

Gainer

PayPal (PYPL) saw strength in intraday trading, thanks to increased visibility on Amazon (AMZN) just ahead of the holidays. The online retailer will allow some customers to use PYPL's Venmo product at checkout.

Bolstered by the news, PYPL jumped 6% in midday trading.

