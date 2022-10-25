Core Laboratories Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETCore Laboratories N.V. (CLB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $126.13M (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
