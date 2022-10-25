KBR Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 1:28 PM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (-10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KBR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
