Avery Dennison Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 1:29 PM ETAvery Dennison Corporation (AVY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.47 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.3B (+11.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments