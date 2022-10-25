Penske Automotive Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 1:30 PM ETPenske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.35 (-2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.79B (+4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
