Ribbon Communications Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETRibbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (vs. -$0.40 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $218.32M (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RBBN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
