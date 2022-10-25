First Advantage falls over 9% after Jefferies downgrades to Hold

Oct. 25, 2022 1:31 PM ETFirst Advantage Corporation (FA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) fell as much as 9.5% on Tuesday after Jefferies downgraded the background check solution provider to Hold from Buy.
  • The brokerage also cut its price target on First Advantage (FA) to $13 from $19, implying potential downside of 11.1% to its last close.
  • Jefferies' rating is in line with SA Quant's Hold rating on First Advantage (FA) as the stock fared poorly in terms of growth, valuation and earnings estimate revisions.
  • Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts on average are bullish on the stock (5 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 1 Hold).
  • Shares of First Advantage (FA) have declined ~29% YTD.

