FormFactor Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETFormFactor, Inc. (FORM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-47.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $183.03M (-3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FORM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
