Pilgrim's Pride Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETPilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+16.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.48B (+17.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PPC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
