Digital Realty Trust's Q3 revenue estimates sees 12 downward revisions, but up Y/Y

Digital Realty Trust's (NYSE:DLR) Q3 revenue estimates have seen 12 downward revisions, but is still ~5% up Y/Y.

The data center REIT is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.

The consensus FFO estimate is $1.68 (+1.88% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $1.19B (+4.74% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DLR has beaten FFO and revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward revision. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 12 downward revisions.

Famed short seller Jim Chanos provides a gloomy assessment on Digital Realty Trust, while Barclays analyst Brendan Lynch downgraded DLR on falling organic metrics and weak return on invested capital, which reflect asset obsolescence and expensive acquisitions.

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system also gives the company a Sell rating, considering negative EPS revisions and decelerating momentum when compared to other real estate stocks.

DLR has lost ~43% of its value year-to-date: