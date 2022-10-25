Sleep Number Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETSleep Number Corporation (SNBR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-97.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $525.77M (-17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SNBR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
