Fortune Brands Home & Security Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETFortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (+14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.09B (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FBHS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 13 downward.
