Meritage Homes Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETMeritage Homes Corporation (MTH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.45 (+22.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (+30.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MTH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
