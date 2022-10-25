Graco Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETGraco Inc. (GGG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Graco (NYSE:GGG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+12.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $519.29M (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GGG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.
Comments