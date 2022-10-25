Valmont Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETValmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Valmont (NYSE:VMI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.40 (+32.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+19.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VMI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
