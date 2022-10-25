Boeing (NYSE:BA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.

The company missed Q2 earnings and revenue expectations but beat free cash flow forecasts by a wide margin, which investors hope signals the company may have started a turnaround.

Monthly production of the 737 MAX reached 31, up from 16 a year ago as it deals with supply chain challenges. Citi analysts suggested recently Boeing’s stock may lose value if the company isn’t able to ramp up production of the 737 MAX.

Commercial plane deliveries in Q3 amounted to 112, including 88 737s. Boeing has now recorded 542 gross orders YTD, with 432 net orders. Its backlog of unfilled orders stands at 5,236 as of end-September.

Citi lowered earnings estimates for the aircraft maker, noting Boeing's (BA) most significant risks for investors is the 737 MAX jet. "Although there tends to be more focus on the wide bodies [such as the 787], our analysis suggests 737 MAX is the main value driver."

Earlier this week U.S. flight-safety officials asked Boeing to review safety documents for the 737 MAX 7 in another possible obstacle to receiving approval for the airplane before a federal deadline expires this year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Credit Suisse also rated the stock Underperform saying the aircraft maker faces challenges in boosting orders that drive cash flow. The bank set a price target of $98 a share, which is the lowest among Wall Street analysts.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+111.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.03B (+18.0% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.

Meanwhile analysts at Wolfe Research rated Boeing Outperform as they began covering aerospace and defense companies, citing the Russia/Ukraine conflict and that defense stocks also are typically safer investments during recessions.

Over the last 2 years, BA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.