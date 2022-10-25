SPAC Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA) shareholders have approved a proposed merger with Ligand Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:LGND) transgenic animal-generated antibody business OmniAb.

The deal is expected to provide the combined company with $95M in net cash. A closing is anticipated on Nov. 1.

Ligand and APAC agreed to the merger in March, with the deal estimating the pre-money equity value of the combined company at $850M. Ligand plans distribute 100% of its interest in the spin-off to its shareholders as a tax-free distribution.

Under the deal, Ligand shareholders will receive 4.9 shares of the combined company, to be called OmniAb, for each share Ligand share. Shareholders will also be entitled to earnout shares if OmniAb's stock hits certain trading price targets.

Based in Emeryville, Calif., OmniAb is a provider of transgenic animals that can generate human antibodies for drug discovery and development. The company's animals include transgenic mice, rats and chickens.

APAC held its initial public offering in August 2021, raising $200M.