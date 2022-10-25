Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is set to post its third quarter earnings report after Wednesday's close, following just a day after General Motors (NYSE:GM) fueled optimism in autos.

On Tuesday, General Motors (GM) reported a strong bottom-line beat, notching $2.25 in earnings per share for the quarter, $0.37 above the expectation among analysts and came essentially in-line with revenue estimates set at $41.89B. CEO Mary Barra also indicated that inventory levels are normalizing, assuaging a concern that hung over the automaker since early 2022.

Shares of General Motors (GM) drove about 3% higher on Tuesday after the report. However, Ford (F) flew nearly as high, riding the optimism on autos to a 2.5% gain in its own right on the day prior to its hotly-anticipated report.

The consensus EPS and revenue estimates for the quarter are notably lower than their cross-town rival in GM, standing at $0.30 and 37.11B, respectively. The automaker has exceeded EPS expectations in 7 of the past 8 quarters, rising above revenue estimates in 6 of those reports.

Ahead of the report, sales growth in China and positive trends for EV sales have promoted positivity on the stock. Additionally, supply chain management shake ups have shown the seriousness with which the manufacturer is handling its own struggles with shortages.

Shortly before the earnings report, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas indicated his preference for Ford (F) over GM (GM). Citing many of the aforementioned dynamics, as well as governmental support, Jonas also noted that the mid-September preannouncement put a floor in for the stock.

“Potentially favorable idiosyncratic development regarding the company’s restructuring (creation of Ford Blue and Ford Model e) has the potential to better align the growth and capex needs of the EV business with a more favorable cost of capital,” he wrote. “In our opinion, the move is far more significant than a mere accounting exercise.”

Both SeekingAlpha authors and the SeekingAlpha Quant team rate the stock a “Buy” ahead of the results. However, analysts remain divided with a survey of 23 analysts in the past 90 days reflecting 10 “Buy” ratings, 10 “Hold” ratings, and 3 “Sell” ratings.

UBS put voice to the bearish angle on the stock in a note downgrading Ford (F) to “Sell” on October 10.

“Ford (F) ranks behind Stellantis (STLA) and GM in terms of North American EBIT margins and in light of the likely recession, has the highest risk of testing break-even points, in our view,” the downgrade stated. “The European business could become loss-making against a difficult macro backdrop, a potential setback to restructuring achievements made.”

The bank’s analysts indicated that EPS revisions could “dominate” upcoming reports, including Wednesday’s. This is anticipated to only worsen as EV momentum with the automaker is slower than GM, as indicated by Mary Barra on Tuesday.

“In a nutshell, Ford has one of the least attractive risk/reward profiles amongst Western OEMs on a 12-month view, which is why we downgrade to Sell," UBS said shortly before the report.

