Customers Bancorp Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETCustomers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.16 (-35.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $160.72M (-30.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CUBI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
