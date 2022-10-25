Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL), a cancer-focused diagnostics company, added ~8% on Tuesday after announcing new data supporting its TissueCypher test, which is designed to predict high-grade dysplasia (HGD) and/or esophageal cancer in patients with Barrett’s esophagus (BE).

According to the company, data from a 154-patient group indicated that 58.4% of subjects had a 100% probability of receiving suitable cancer management with the use of the TissueCypher test compared to 9.1% who were subject to the standard of care pathology review only.

Castle (CSTL) said that the results demonstrate the importance of using the Laboratory Developed Test to improve the management of BE patients with low-grade dysplasia (LGD).

The analysis was part of a presentation at the ongoing 2022 American College of Gastroenterology (ACG2022) Annual Scientific Meeting.

“We believe there are potential implications to this finding, including a reduction in the incidence and mortality of esophageal cancer and a reduction in the use of unnecessary clinical treatments, when appropriate,” said Lucas Duits, M.D., Ph.D. who presented the data.

Dr. Duits is a gastroenterologist at the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the University Medical Center in Amsterdam.

Castle (CSTL) disclosed with its Q2 2022 earnings that the company delivered 408 TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus test reports during the first six months of 2022.