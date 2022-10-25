Live Oak Bancshares Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETLive Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-40.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $111.4M (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LOB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
