Stewart Information Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETStewart Information Services Corporation (STC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Stewart Information (NYSE:STC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.78 (-43.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $696.05M (-16.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments