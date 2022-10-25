Waste Management Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 1:49 PM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Oct. 26, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.52 (+20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $5.06B (+8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- SA contributor Bela Lakos in a recent analysis said Waste Management (WM) is overvalued, rating it Hold.
