Waste Management Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Oct. 25, 2022 1:49 PM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Oct. 26, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $1.52 (+20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $5.06B (+8.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, WM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • SA contributor Bela Lakos in a recent analysis said Waste Management (WM) is overvalued, rating it Hold.

