General Dynamics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 1:53 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Oct. 26, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $3.16 and the consensus revenue estimate is $9.93B (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- SA contributor Seeking Profits in a bullish analysis said General Dynamics' (GD) shares deserve a premium multiple.
