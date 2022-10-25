Raymond James Financial Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.75B (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RJF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments