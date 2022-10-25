Weatherford International Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Oct. 25, 2022 2:03 PM ETWeatherford International plc (WFRD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Oct. 26, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.42 (vs. -$0.63 in Q3 2021) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.1B (+16.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, WFRD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision, while revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions.
  • SA contributor The Value Pendulum expects Weatherford's (WFRD) earnings to miss estimates, but views its capital allocation priorities and geographic mix favorably.

