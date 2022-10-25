Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.

The Chicago-based food and beverage giant notched a beat on top and bottom lines for Q2, encouraging the company to raise its guidance for 2022. CEO Miguel Patricio cited new price increases and efficiency improvements as specific methods by which the company intends to “demonstrate resilience."

On Wall Street, analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Kraft Heinz (KHC) this month and said that while relative valuation levels for consumer staples stocks, in general, look daunting, food stocks are still attractive on a valuation basis for investors. The firm is positive on the food sector with price increases seen being larger and longer lasting than previously thought, which should support margins even after input costs subside.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) reaffirmed prior guidance ahead of an appearance by execs at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in September. For the long-term, Kraft sees organic sales growth of 2% to 3%, adjusted EBITDA growth of 4% to 6%, and adjusted EPS growth of 6% to 8%.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.29B (-0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KHC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.