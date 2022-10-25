LAVA Therapeutics initiated at buy at Wainwright on Gammabodies to treat cancer

Oct. 25, 2022 2:07 PM ETLAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • H.C. Wainwright has initiated LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) with a buy rating saying that the company's Gammabody platform could provide superior results in treating tumors.
  • The firm has a $9 price target (~111% upside based on Monday's close).
  • Gammabodies are bispecific T cell engagers (bsTCEs) targeting Vγ9Vδ2 T cells, the predominant population of γδ (gamma-delta) T cells.
  • Analyst Arthur He said the Gammabody platform has advantages including broad antigen recognition, the ability to distinguish healthy tissues from tumor, and activation of pro-inflammatory immune cascades.
  • Of LAVA's (LVTX) lead candidate, LAVA-051, a CD1d Gammabody, in phase 1/2a study for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia, He noted that phase 1 data demonstrated early signs of clinical activity in the first two indications and a good safety profile.
  • Additional dose-escalation data is expected by the end of the year while phase 2a data from the expansion cohorts is expected in 1H 2023.
  • He projects risk-adjusted peak revenues of $391M in 2032.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor BioSci Capital Partners sees LAVA (LVTX) as a buy.

