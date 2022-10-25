Fortive Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 2:06 PM ETFortive Corporation (FTV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Oct. 26, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.76 (+15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.44B (+10.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FTV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward.
