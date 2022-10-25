Community Health Systems Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETCommunity Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (-102.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.04B (-2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CYH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
