EQT Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- EQT (NYSE:EQT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Oct. 26, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.05 and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.76B.
- Over the last 2 years, EQT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Long Player in a very bullish analysis noted that EQT's (EQT) relatively new management has treated investors well, and will likely continue to do so in future.
