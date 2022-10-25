Arch Capital Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETArch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-75.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.45B (+26.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACGL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments