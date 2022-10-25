Merit Medical Systems Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETMerit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $272.54M (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MMSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
