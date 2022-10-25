Methanex Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETMethanex Corporation (MEOH), MX:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Oct. 26, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.59 (-54.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $937.17M (-13.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MEOH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
- SA contributor Daniel Thurecht recently advised investors to ignore the short-term noise around Methanex (MEOH) and grab a long-term bargain.
