Dividend ETFs continue to outperform the S&P 500

The S&P 500 (SP500) along with its large-cap tracking exchange traded funds (SPY), (VOO), and (IVV) are all moving well into the green on Monday and are higher for the month of October. However, the S&P still continues to underperform when paired alongside popular dividend ETFs.

Four dividend funds in particular that have outperformed the markets in October and on the full trading year are the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM), iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO), and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

In October, the S&P 500 and its accompanying ETFs are +5.9%. At the same time SCHD is +6.8%, VYM has gained 7.2%, DGRO moved higher by 6.2%, VIG is +6.1%.

Supporting the above dividend ETFs' moves are the backing of $1.86B, as that’s how much capital has flowed into the four funds cumulatively during the month of October. Breaking it down and investors will see that SCHD has pulled in $814.16M, VYM garnered $539.79M, while DGRO attracted $238.78M, and VIG pooled together $268.83M.

Bigger picture, in 2022 the S&P is -19.7%, whereas SCHD, VYM, DGRO, and VIG are -11.1%, -8.2%, -14.2%, and -15.3%, respectively.

In broader news, benchmark indices are on track for a three-day win streak as they await some big tech earnings.