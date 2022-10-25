Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) said Tuesday that Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) will need an additional $3.6B in funding over the next two years to unlock the long-term potential of the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold project in Mongolia.

In an open letter to shareholders, Rio (RIO) said over the next seven years, "we face significant technical, financial, and macroeconomic risks while we complete the design, development and ramp-up of this major underground block caving project."

Against that backdrop, Rio (RIO) said its C$43/share bid for Turquoise Hill (TRQ) is its best and final offer, which fully values the long-term potential of Oyu Tolgoi and the company.

If its proposal is not accepted, Rio (RIO) said Turquoise Hill (TRQ) would need to contribute at least $1.1B in H1 2023 in the form of new equity through placings or rights issues, or potentially face dilution.

Rio Tinto's (RIO) going-private proposal for Turquoise Hill (TRQ) was endorsed by proxy advisor Glass Lewis but opposed by ISS.