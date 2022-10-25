Mainz draws bullish views at Cantor on potential in colorectal cancer screening
Oct. 25, 2022 2:29 PM ETMainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)EXASBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Cancer test maker Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) gained ~7% on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its coverage with an Overweight recommendation noting the company’s prospects in colorectal cancer screening.
- Mainz (MYNZ) markets ColoAlert non-invasive test for colorectal cancer (CRC) screenings in Europe, and its “European sales provide near-term revenue potential while the company prepares to enter the U.S. market,” the analyst Ross Osborn argues.
- The analyst issues positive views on the E.U. and U.S. CRC screening market, estimated at $13B, and notes that the company’s partnership model is likely to improve the adoption of ColoAlert compared to a direct-marketing approach.
- Commenting on MYNZ’s valuation disparity with Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), its U.S.-based rival in colorectal screening, Osborn argues that the company can close the valuation gap as its sales “volumes accelerate and ColoAlert receives FDA approval.”
- The price target at $15 implies over 125% upside to Monday’s closing price but stands ~40% lower than the current average price target for MYNZ on Wall Street.
Comments