Claix jumps 17% on robust bookings combined with supply chain outperformance for Q3

Oct. 25, 2022 1:07 PM ETCALXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Calix (CALX) rallies 17% as the Co.’s supply chain team exceeded its expectations despite the continued challenges in component supply and logistics for Q3.
  • Cloud customer count continued to increase with total Calix Marketing Cloud customers increasing by 28% compared with the year ago quarter.
  • It was a record quarter for the EXOS platform with revenue up 81% compared with the year ago quarter as both new and existing customers continue to accelerate deployments of the Revenue EDGE solution.
  • Also, a record quarter for the AXOS platform with revenue increasing by 118% compared with the year ago quarter driven by the technology upgrade cycle to XGS PON.
  • Shows an actual Non- GAAP gross margin of 50.7%, falls in between the guided range of 49.0% – 51.0%.
  • Non-GAAP operating expense of $88.2M, marginally higher from the guided range $85M – $88M.
  • The Co. ended the quarter with record cash and investments of $234.7M, a sequential increase of $9.8M.
  • Robust bookings combined with supply chain outperformance led to the strong results in the quarter.
  • Q4 Non-GAAP Guidance: Revenue $237M – $243M vs. consensus of $220.9M; Gross margin 49.5%-51.5%; Operating expenses $96M-99M; EPS $0.22 to 0.28 vs. consensus of $0.23.
  • Previously: Calix Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34, revenue of $236.3M (Oct. 24)

