Sunnova urges California PUC to dismiss utility fears, review microgrid proposal

Sunnova Energy (NYSE:NOVA) is pushing back against PG&E (PCG), Southern California Edison (ED) and San Diego Gas & Electric (SRE), which want the California Public Utilities Commission to dismiss the solar company's proposal to build and own microgrids in new master-planned residential communities, UtilityDive.com reported Tuesday.

Sunnova (NOVA) said arguments by the investor-owned utilities are largely unsupported by precedent, rest on "sky is falling"conjecture and are self-serving.

Under the company's proposal for new communities of up to 2,000 homes, each would have rooftop solar and battery storage and would be part of a community microgrid that would include a community-scale photovoltaic system, energy storage and emergency generation.

"There are many regulatory issues related to multi-customer microgrids that the commission must address before determining whether [Sunnova's] proposal is reasonable," the Public Advocates Office at the CPUC said recently.

The proposal’s opponents are trying to thwart that law, which requires the CPUC to remove barriers to microgrid commercialization, according to Sunnova (NOVA).

Sunnova (NOVA) +8.2% in Tuesday's trading, but its valuation and technical pictures suggest more downside is ahead post-earnings and after its November 17 analyst day, Mike Zaccardi writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.